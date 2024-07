Freddie Mercury’s smile is highly noticeable because of his extra teeth, which were prominently protruding. This rare condition of this dental feature is mesiodens—that is, supernumerary teeth.

To be specific, Freddie Mercury has four extra incisors that are just behind his regular incisors. Because of the extra teeth, there is overcrowding, which pushes the upper teeth forward, resulting in their protrusion. These extra four incisors often caused discomfort, but Freddie didn’t allow it to affect his music career.

Freddie Mercury – Who Was He?

Farrokh Bulsara was Freddie Mercury’s real name. Born in 1946 in Tanzania (formerly Zanzibar), Freddie passed away in London in 1991. He was popular worldwide as a pianist and the lead vocalist of the British rock band Queen. Freddie Mercury was famous for his flamboyant stage roles and his amazing vocal range spanning four octaves.

Freddie was also featured in “We Are the Champions” and Bohemian Rhapsody,” both iconic Queen songs. He was unforgettable in rock music history, especially because of his theatrical behavior and wardrobe choices.

Can Freddie Mercury Sing Better With His Teeth?

Many people believe that Freddie Mercury’s teeth enhanced his singing abilities. Because of his big teeth, more space was created in his mouth, which can be useful for reaching higher notes. However, this is only an idea.

Freddie Mercury’s extra teeth weren’t a result of a regular problem with most people. The shapes of the teeth for most dental problems are often weird, and some may even be missing. However, they don’t usually have extras. In some cases, people with extra teeth usually have other things occurring in their bodies. For Freddie, he had a bigger jaw for the extra teeth to be accommodated.

Teeth Condition of Freddie Mercury

Freddie often sang with a microphone so close to his mouth, which was vivid in the stage version of Bohemian Rhapsody. Indeed, he refused to get his teeth fixed; however, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t insecure about it.

Freddie had a combo of malocclusion and Hyperdontia. To be more specific, he had four extra incisors together with his upper teeth. This prompts an overbite and crowding.

How Do His Teeth Make Him Feel?

Freddie was affected by his teeth, even though he decided not to fix them. However, different sources suggested that his teeth were the key source of self-esteem issues. It was also revealed that Brian May (lead guitarist of Queen) almost rejected Freddie Mercury because of his teeth. His smile was a nightmare for the band as they assumed it would ruin their image among the youth. After several attempts to persuade Freddie to add more range to the vocals, he was approved for the other brand. However, if Freddie was interested in fixing his teeth today, he would have adopted a dental procedure called Hollywood smile. The Hollywood smile procedure involves removing plagues, whitening your teeth, etc. As a matter of fact, the Hollywood smile procedure also entails removing extra teeth that cause discomfort. In other words, a Hollywood smile is a total makeover of your dental health.

What is a Mesiodens

Humans have two sets of teeth for a lifetime: primary teeth and adult teeth. Most people have twenty primary teeth and thirty-two adult teeth. It is also possible to have an extra tooth, known as a supernumerary. The most common kind of extra tooth is a mesiodens. A mesiodens is usually seen at the front of the premaxilla (upper jaw) behind or between the two incisors (front teeth).

It is often conical in shape and appears more often with adult teeth than with baby teeth. The tooth is very rare. The prevalence of mesiodens varies by community and location. It was recorded to affect 0.15% to 1.9% of the general population. Also, it is more common in men than in women. The presence of mesiodens needs timely treatment. Why is this important? Not treating it may cause several dental issues in the future.

Causes of Mesiodens

This article isn’t complete without knowing the cause of mesiodens, although the main cause of this dental condition isn’t known yet. However, environment, genetics, and changes in dental development may all play some roles. Also, mesiodens are linked to different health issues, like Gardner’s syndrome (a rare genetic disorder), cleft palate and cleft lip, orofaciodigital syndrome, and cleidocranial dysplasia, to mention just a few.

Conclusion

Freddie Mercury was famous for several things. He was the lead vocalist of Queen, a British rock band, and a pianist. The vocalist was famous worldwide for his roles in his band. Also, the condition of his teeth, known as mesiodens, made him stand out. Freddie chose not to fix his teeth, even though they were a source of his self-esteem issues. He died in 1991 in London.