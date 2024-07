What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, July 15

Jazz Nécessaire w/ the Jeff Louch Trio at le Mal Nécessaire

Cinéma sous les étoiles screens King Coal at Dante park

Mondays Amirite? comedy night, festival edition, at McKibbin’s

Composer/violinist Salomé Perli plays la Sotterenea w/ opener Alexis Blais

Montreal alt-country singer Clay Hazey plays Bar de Courcelle

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.