What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, July 2

Jazz Fest presents Norah Jones with opener Martha Wainwright at PDA July 2 & 3

Portraits and Fashion: Quebec Photographers Beyond Borders at McCord Stewart Museum

Full Gisèle at Cabaret Mado

Bar de Courcelle Trivia Night

Jazz Fest presents Georgia Anne Muldrow at le Studio TD (free show)

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.