This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, July 3

Jazz Fest presents Atlanta rapper Killer Mike at MTELUS

Olmecs and the Civilizations of the Gulf of Mexico at Pointe à Callière

An evening with author Sarah Bernstein at Edifice Wilder

Jazz Fest presents Montreal singer/musician Jeremy Dutcher (free show)

NYC rapper Lloyd Banks plays Belmont

