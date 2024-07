What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, July 30

Les Misérables at Place des Arts July 30–Aug. 4

Malunderstood, a benefit for MainLine Theatre at the Wiggle Room

Tuareg desert blues band Tinariwen play Olympia

Fantasia presents book launch for Kier-la Janisse’s Cockfight: A Fable of Failure

WSC fest presents The New York Comedy Show

