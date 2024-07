What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, July 16

Bell Orchestre: SOUND HOUSE interactive exhibition at SAT

Norman Parkinson: Always in Style exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum

Village Nuits d’Afrique opens in the Quartier des Spectacles

Cirque du Soleil’s KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities at the Old Port Big Top

L.A. psych rock band Wand plays Théâtre Fairmount

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.