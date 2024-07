What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, July 18

Day one of the Fantasia film festival

QUÉBÉCOISES bilingual comedy show at Ausgang Plaza

DepFLIES bilingual play at Théatre Sainte-Catherine July 18–20

Philly hardcore punks Soul Glo play Foufs

Tropisme DJ night at Système

