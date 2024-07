What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, July 9

Montreal Complètement Cirque presents Dirty Laundry w/ host Barbada

Elektra International Digital Art Biennial at Arsenal, through July 21

California alt-pop band Brainstory plays Bar le Ritz PDB

L.A./Philly indie rock band Mt. Joy plays MTELUS

Festival Nuits d’Afrique kicks off with Brazil’s Kira at Club Balattou

