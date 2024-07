What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, July 25

ComediHa! festival presents Carte Blanche with Arnaud Soly

Montreal Alouettes vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders at Percival Molson Stadium

Moonflower dance performance at Arsenal Contemporary Art

World’s Queerest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

L’Amour à minuit presents Variety (1983)

