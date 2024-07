What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, July 26

Free immersive dance/music event at the Insectarium at night July 26–27

Sinead O’Connor tribute & Maison Bleue benefit at la Sala Rossa

Chicago drone-rock band Locrian plays with thisquietarmy x Away at Foufs

Saturday, July 27

ComediHa! / Just for Laughs presents Dane Cook in the Quartier des Spectacles

Felix da Housecat & Jojoflore launch Body Heat project at the Four Seasons

Sunday, July 28

GOAL MTL: free soccer & cultural festival at Percival Molson Stadium

Last day of le Grand Poutinefest in the Old Port

Montreal Alliance vs. Vancouver Bandits at Verdun Auditorium

ComediHa! / Just for Laughs presents Iliza Shlesinger in the Quartier des Spectacles

