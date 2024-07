What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, July 19

Le Grand PoutineFest continues in the Old Port

CTRL+ALT alt nightlife festival

Method Man and Redman play l’Olympia

Saturday, July 20

No Signal at Marché des Possibles

Fantasia presents Chris Stuckmann’s Shelby Oaks

Cola, Snooper, tha Retail Simps and Pressure Pin play Théatre Fairmount

Bareoke Strip Karaoke at Café Cleopatra

Sunday, July 21

Last day of Nuits d’Afrique fest in Place des Festivals

Fantasia presents Mike Flanagan artist talk at Cinéma du Musée

The Courettes and les Deuxluxes play l’Escogriffe

