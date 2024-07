What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, July 5

First day of Montreal Comiccon, running through July 7

Montreal Alliance vs. Winnipeg Sea Bears at Verdun Auditorium

Jazz Fest presents alt-country singer Orville Peck

Portland experimental rock band Grails play Bar le Ritz PDB

Saturday, July 6

Marché des Possibles weekend programming includes Sweet Like Honey block party

Jazz Fest presents Montreal alt-soul artist Fernie (free outdoor show) + Baltimore synth-pop band Future Islands at MTELUS

Jazz Fest closing show: U.K. nu jazz ensemble the Cinematic Orchestra (free outdoor show)

Sunday, July 7

Norman Parkinson – Always in Style exhibition at McCord Stewart Museum

50 Cent plays the Pointe Calumet Beach Club

Australian metalcore band Northlane play Théatre Beanfield

