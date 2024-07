What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, July 12

Drunk 10 Things I Hate About You live read at Champs

Distorsion Psych Fest at Marché des Possibles July 12–13, feat. Population II & more

Off Piknic presents Black Book Records/Chris Lake night at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Saturday, July 13

Maleficarum Pastel Goth Summer market July 13–14

Festival Nuits d’Afrique: L’Entourloop, Queen Omega & the Royal Souls at MTELUS

Afrotonik Dance Party at SAT

Sunday, July 14

Burgundy Lion hosts outdoor watch party for Euro final

Taste of the Caribbean fest all weekend at Clock Tower Pier

L.A. band VR Sex play Bar le Ritz PDB

