Presumed Innocent’s finale was a masterclass in storytelling with excellent performances by the whole cast, namely Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga and Peter Sarsgaard in particular. Streaming now on Apple TV +.

The most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular movies streaming in Canada are Twister (Crave), Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix) and IF (Paramount+).

The most popular TV shows streaming in Canada are The Bear (Disney+), The Boys (Prime Video) and House of the Dragon (Crave).

