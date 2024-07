Ridley Scott’s epic film Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe, is streaming now in Canada on Paramount+.

The most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular movies streaming in Canada are Twister (Crave), IF (Paramount+) and Gladiator (Paramount+).

The most popular TV shows streaming in Canada are The Bear (Disney+), House of the Dragon (Crave) and The Boys (Prime Video).

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.