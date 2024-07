“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Montreal this afternoon, “risk of a tornado”

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Montreal today, with conditions capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain this afternoon. The Special Weather statement also notes that there is a tornado risk in Montreal.

According to Environment Canada, lightning causes injuries and deaths every year, and Canadians are reminded to remain indoors during thunderstorms.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

For information about what to do during a tornado, please visit the Government of Canada website.

Stay safe out there.

⚠️ Here are the potential hazards:



💨 Wind gusts blowing from 70 to 90 km/h

🧊 Hailstones of 2 cm

💧 Torrential rain giving 40 to 60 mm in 1h

🌪️ A tornado#QCstorm — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) July 24, 2024 Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Montreal this afternoon, “risk of a tornado”

For the latest weather updates in Montreal, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.