The 10th edition of the emerging music and art festival in Sudbury has booked Montreal acts Population II, la Sécurité, Corridor and Anachnid, to name a few.

PUP, Allie X, TOBi and loads of Montreal bands to play Up Here festival Aug. 15 to 18

For their 10th edition, Sudbury art and music festival Up Here has booked some sweet Toronto-based headliners, namely PUP (punk), Allie X (alt-pop), TOBi (R&B/hip hop) and Beverly Glenn-Copeland (new age). But the lineup for the festival, which runs from Aug. 15 to 18, is heavy on Montreal acts, featuring acclaimed bands and solo artists such as Corridor, la Sécurité, Population II, Pelada, Alix Fernz and Anachnid, to name a few.

The art component of Up Here promises a team of installation artists and muralists (including Montreal’s MissMe) who’ll be busy transforming downtown Sudbury for the occasion.

Festival organizers, who refer to Sudbury as “a strange and wonderful place,” have provided a handy list of local accommodations and Facebook group discussing ride-sharing options for the many attendees about to descend on the city for Up Here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Up Here (@upherefestival) PUP, Allie X, TOBi and loads of Montreal bands to play Up Here festival Aug. 15 to 18

For more on the Up Here festival, and to buy tickets, please visit their website.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.