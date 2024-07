The POP Montreal-presented show marking the one-year anniversary of the singer’s death is raising money for la Maison Bleue, an organization that supports young mothers in difficult circumstances.

Montreal singers to pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor for a good cause on July 26

La Sala Rossa will be the site of a very special Sinead O’Connor tribute, on Friday, July 26, when a number of acclaimed Montreal singers will pay homage to the internationally renowned music legend, who passed away on the same date one year ago.

Among the performers on the bill for the show are Matt Holubowski, Alanna Stuart (Bonjay), Erika Angell (Thus Owls), Katie Moore, Bijuriya and Lapelúda. The concert, The show, titled Universal Mother, is presented by the POP Montreal festival, and proceeds will be donated to la Maison Bleue, an organization that supports young mothers in difficult circumstances.

Universal Mother takes place at la Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent) on Friday, July 26, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $35/$40

