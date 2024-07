The following is a capsule review of the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue restaurant Mont-Brise. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Mont-Brise

Exceptional Japanese cuisine in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. The charming waterfront village on the western end of the island is not known as a culinary destination — save for Cunninham’s Pub, which earned praise from Halle Berry for its legendary chicken wings — but Mont-Brise is making a strong case for it. Part Japanese restaurant, part specialty food importer, Mont-Brise prides itself on exclusively importing the highest quality fish and seafood from Japan. Hokkaido uni, conger eel, Hamachi and exquisite bluefin tuna are prepared with great finesse and technique and are truly transcendent. Fish aside, Mont-Brise serves a host of seasonal specials and an unbelievably delicate chawanmushi (egg and dashi custard). To drink, there is also a very fine selection of privately imported sake. (130 Ste-Anne, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue)

For more on Mont-Brise, please visit them on Instagram.

