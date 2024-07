Congratulations to Montreal Comiccon for another beautiful weekend full of great energy.

Montreal Comiccon 2024 drew 65,000 fans of sci-fi, superhero, horror and fantasy to Palais des Congrès this past weekend for three days of cosplay, shopping, celebrity meet ‘n’ greets and panels. Cult MTL was on the scene at Montreal Comiccon 2024 to capture photos of some of the weekend’s best cosplay.

Here are the looks that caught our eye.

Montreal Comiccon 2024: Cosplay photo gallery

For more on Montreal Comiccon 2024, please visit their website.

