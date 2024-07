“The remnants of tropical storm Beryl will affect Southern Quebec beginning at around noon on Wednesday.”

Flood threat in Montreal: Up to 80 mm of rain Wednesday and Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal, warning of between 40 and 80 mm of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. The Weather Network has also warned of a flood threat in Southern Quebec and Ontario.

“The remnants of tropical storm Beryl will affect Southern Quebec beginning at around noon on Wednesday. Heavy rain can cause flash flooding and ponding on the roads. Consider changing any non-essential travel plans. Rush-hour traffic could be significantly impacted in urban areas.”

Special weather statements line southern Ontario and Quebec with the threat for torrential rain and flooding as the remnants from Hurricane #Beryl track through the region on Wednesday. Some areas could see over 100 mm of rain. https://t.co/rbCmDrtTiB — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) July 9, 2024

