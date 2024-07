“Humidex values up to 40 are expected in the afternoons.”

Environment Canada has updated its special weather statement about this week’s extended heat wave in Montreal, which began on Sunday. Humidex values up to 40 are expected in the afternoons through Saturday. A brief break in the heat is expected Wednesday afternoon. For heat wave health and safety guidelines, please click here.

“Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water per day even before feeling thirsty. Never leave a child or a baby alone in a vehicle or a poorly ventilated room, even for a few minutes. Check on and be ready to help your loved ones, especially those who are functionally dependent, disabled, mentally ill or living alone. Remember that heat can also affect the health of pets.”

For a list of places in Montreal to cool off during a heat wave, please click here.

Stay cool Montreal.

Hot and humid weather is coming to Quebec this weekend. In the south, these conditions could persist for several days. More info over here: https://t.co/zDWrAK99DG #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/ms30LyqGD2 — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) July 26, 2024 Extended heat wave in Montreal now projected to continue through Saturday

