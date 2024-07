Democrats are now more enthusiastic to vote for Kamala Harris than Republicans are for Donald Trump

A new Ipsos poll has found that Democrats are more enthusiastic to vote for Kamala Harris than Republicans are to vote for Donald Trump.

88% of Democrats now say they’re enthusiastic about voting for Kamala Harris, a 26-point increase from February, when just 62% said the same for Joe Biden. 82% of Republicans still say they are enthusiastic about voting for Donald Trump.

Léger President Jean-Marc Léger shared the news, saying that “polls this week continue to favour Kamala Harris.”

Les sondages de cette semaine continuent d’être favorables à Kamala Harris.



Le niveau d’enthousiasme des Démocrates est maintenant plus élevé que celui des Républicains.



On verra combien de temps cela

durera.

According to Ipsos, Harris holds a 1-point lead over Donald Trump in the popular vote.

Presidential Polling:



Harris (D): 43%

Trump (R): 42%



Ipsos / July 28, 2024 / n=876

