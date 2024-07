Canada’s first gold medal in this Olympics.

Christa Deguchi wins Canada’s first ever gold medal in judo at the Olympics

In the women’s judo final in Paris this afternoon, Christa Deguchi has won the first gold medal for Canada at this Olympics, and Canada’s first ever gold medal in judo in Olympics history.

This win followed the disqualification of her competitor, Korea’s Huh Mimi.

Deguchi has previously won gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2022 Judo Grand Slam Baku.

