Multiple media outlets are reporting that Celine Dion will duet with Lady Gaga at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics today, singing Edith Piaf’s “La vie en rose.” The pair reportedly rehearsed the song earlier this week.

There has been widespread speculation that Dion would take the stage in the ceremony since she arrived in Paris on Monday. Last month, Dion gave interviews prior to the release of the documentary I Am Celine Dion, which followed Dion as she navigated her struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome, the condition that prompted her to withdraw from performing in Dec. 2022. Following one of those interviews, with CBC’s Adrienne Arsenault (in which Dion vowed to sing again one day), Arsenault predicted on air that Dion would sing at the Paris Olympics this summer.

After a year and a half out of the spotlight, Dion made a couple of public appearances this summer, speaking at the New York City premiere of I Am Celine Dion on June 17, and announcing the Montreal Canadiens draft pick at the NHL Draft in Las Vegas on June 28.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

This article was originally published on July 24 and updated on July 26, 2024.

