While Americans continue to hold Canada in high regard, Canadians’ perceptions of the United States have not fully recovered since 2016.

Canada is the country Americans view the most favourably

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that Canada is the country Americans view the most favourably.

The study found that 77% of Americans have a favourable opinion of Canada, followed by the United Kingdom (74%) and France (67%).

Among the countries surveyed, those least favoured by Americans are Russia (13%) and Iran (9%).

While Americans continue to hold Canada in high regard, Canadians’ perceptions of the United States (55%) have not fully recovered since 2016.

“Canadians’ assessment of the United States dropped precipitously in the Trump era. Prior to Trump holding office, 62% of Canadians had a positive view of the United States. Assessments have since rebounded, though have not recovered to levels seen in prior decades.”

A previous World Affairs survey by Gallup also found Canada to be the most favoured country by Americans.

Canada is the country Americans view the most favourably

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from May 24 to 28, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,603 Canadians and 2,024 Americans who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.