Can politicians please stop posting about ‘brat summer’? It doesn’t make you seem as cool as you think it does, and comes across as cringey and ‘trying too hard.’ Please stick to common sense initiatives that make our collective lives better instead of trying to pander to teenagers who can’t even vote.

People already have enough frustration towards politicians not taking our concerns seriously, and during a housing and affordability crisis, this comes across as out of touch and insensitive.

A reminder that among our top priorities as Canadians are healthcare, the cost of living, housing affordability and climate change. Please stick to that, instead of making memes.

