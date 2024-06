What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, June 3

FTA presents Faye Driscoll’s dance show Weathering June 3–5

Vermont-based cellist/composer Zoë Keating plays Théâtre Fairmount

Blitz & Brews Circuit at Fitzroy

2 screenings at the Lebanese Film Festival

Mondays Amirite? comedy show at McKibbin’s

