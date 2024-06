What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, June 20

The Room screening at Cinéma du Parc

Villeray Art Society grand opening

Burgundy Lion pub screens Canada vs. Argentina at COPA América

Sarah McLachlan plays Place Bell with opener Feist

This Will Destroy You presents Tunnel Blanket at Théâtre Farimount

