This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, June 12

Suoni per il Popolo presents the Jellicle Kiki Ball at Sala + Yoo Doo Right at la Sotterenea

Montreal Fringe presents Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Monument-National through June 16

Authors Ben Berman Ghan, Renée Sarojini Saklikar and Peter Dubé at Verdun’s Pulp Books & Café

Miranda and the Beat with TV Erased & Night Lunch at Bar le Ritz PDB

