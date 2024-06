What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, June 4

Olmecs and the Civilizations of the Gulf of Mexico exhibition at Pointe à Callière

FTA presents Sonia Hughes’ I Am From Reykjavik

Kentucky hardcore band Knocked Loose play l’Olympia with Show Me the Body & more

Comic Geoffrey Asmus performs at la Sotterenea

L’Amour Fatal: Cantates en Clérambault at la Sala Rossa June 4–5

