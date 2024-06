What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, June 10

Lara Fabian plays Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Call Her Ganda documentary screening and exhibition at Concordia

Katie Moore album launch with Sarah Pagé at Casa del Popolo

Montreal Fringe presents The Singing Psychic Game Show through June 16

Spencer Krug and Lillian King play la Sotterenea

