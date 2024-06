What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, June 27

Jazz Fest presents an all-star tribute to Jean Marc Vallée’s C.R.A.Z.Y.

Claude Cormier oral history premiere at the CCA

We were sad to learn of the passing of Claude Cormier, a key voice in contemporary landscape architecture, last Friday. Today we share with you an ode to Cormier from Phyllis Lambert. https://t.co/7k8jXVg4ef📷Cormier et Associés, Blue Lawn experiment, Montréal, 1996 © CCxA pic.twitter.com/3TNirotLsA — CCA, Canadian Centre for Architecture (@ccawire) September 22, 2023

Film premiere for Sloane: A Jazz Singer at BBAM! Gallery

Beading workshop and DJ night at Système

Cleveland death metal band Mutilation Barbecue play Foufs

