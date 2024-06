What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, June 5

Last day for FTA shows + wrap party

Ontario punk act Chastity plays Turbo Haüs

Jane Penny (from TOPS) plays Casa del Popolo

Artloft Cinema screens Gus Van Sant’s Drugstore Cowboy

Portland indie rock band Drowse plays Foufs with thisquietarmy & more

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.