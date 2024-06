What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, June 18

Punks for Palestine at l’Escogriffe

Portraits and Fashion exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum

Judith Adamson’s book launch Ghost Stories at Paragraphe

Hedwig and the Angry Inch continues through June 20

Francos presents all-star Jean-Pierre Ferland tribute show (free, Place des Festivals)

