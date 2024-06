What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, June 25

Scottish alt-Gaelic musician Brìghde Chaimbeul plays la Sotterenea with Bana Haffar

femmes volcans forets torrents exhibition at the MAC (Place Ville-Marie)

Montreal kora player, singer & composer Sophie Lukacs plays a free show in Phillips Square

Newbie Tuesday at the Comedy Nest

Metal karaoke night Blackened Tuesday at l’Hemisphère Gauche

