What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, June 14

The Traces That Remain group exhibition at the MAI runs through June 15

Montreal Fringe presents Apolline (bilingual show) through June 16

Suoni per il Popolo presents Random Killing, Bad Skin & Corpusse at la Sala Rossa

Saturday, June 15

Francos de Montréal presents free shows by Pierre Kwenders, Population II & more

Montreal Fringe presents the Tina Trons live at Fringe Park

Aurora Halal, Moaar BKR & Asha play SAT’s weekly Dômesicle party in the Satosphere

MURAL Festival presents Unikorn party (Milton stage, free) + Rick Ross (Peel Basin stage, ticketed)

Sunday, June 16

image+nation Queer Short Film Festival (free, online) June 13–16

PHI Centre presents Kallitechnis: MOOD RING, the live experience (album launch)

Montreal Fringe (last day!) presents Tango, It Takes Two

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.