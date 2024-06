What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, June 7

Grand Prix party at the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

Montreal Fringe Festival presents Tandem Jump Live, June 7–16

Martha & Rufus Wainwright, Ariane Moffatt & more play benefit concert at le National

Saturday, June 8

Elena Colombi & Kris Guilty play SAT’s weekly Dômesicle party in the Satosphere

Montreal Fringe Festival presents Jimmy Hogg: The Potato King June 7–15

Boeckner presents his solo project at Bar le Ritz PDB + indie sleaze afterparty

Sunday, June 9

Canadian Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

French Riviera Charm party at the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

Snoop Dogg brings his Cali to Canada tour to the Bell Centre

