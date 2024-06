What to do this Fête nationale weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here's what to do this Fête nationale weekend in Montreal.

Friday, June 21

National Indigenous Peoples Day concert at Cabot Square

Free admission to the Museum of Fine Arts (besides Saints, Sinners exhibition)

Suoni per il Popolo presents Backxwash, Quinton Barnes & Magella at Sala

Saturday, June 22

Marché des Possibles weekend 1 day 2, St-Jean party in Mile End w/ Poirier

Australian rapper/singer the Kid Laroi plays Place Bell June 21–22

Arkansas doom metal band Pallbearer plays Théâtre Fairmount

Last day of Francos: Gab Bouchard, Laurence-Anne, les Breastfeeders & more

Sunday, June 23

Jazz Fest presents Moon Hooch at le Studio TD

Airiel, Blushing and Bodywash play Bar le Ritz PDB

Suoni per il Popolo presents Anthony Braxton & Wolf Eyes at Sala

Monday, June 24

Fête nationale parade and concert at Parc Maisonneuve

Monsoon Festival in Dickie Moore Park in Parc Ex

