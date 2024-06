What to do this Canada Day weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Canada Day weekend in Montreal.

Friday, June 28

Meet Joy and Glittering Gloss show at PHI Foundation

Jazz Fest presents Leif Vollebekk w/ opener Brad Barr at Maison Symphonique

Osheaga night at Aire Commune

Saturday, June 29

Canada vs. Chile at Copa América

Dômesicle party in the Satosphere dome at SAT

Jazz Fest presents Kurt Vile and the Violators at MTELUS

Deathcore/hardcore show at the Van Horne Bridge

Sunday, June 30

Emporium Megacrafters, fashion show & more at Marché des Possibles

Jazz Fest presents Montreal alt-folk singer Alex Nicol (free outdoor show)

Jazz Fest presents André 3000 at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Monday, July 1

Canada Day celebrations at the Old Port

Jazz Fest presents Montreal hip hop trio Planet Giza (free outdoor show)

World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

