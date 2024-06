“Amounts could even exceed 50 mm in some thunderstorms within a few hours.”

Thunderstorms with up to 40 mm of rain expected starting Thursday afternoon in Montreal

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal, warning of thunderstorms and between 20 and 40 mm of rain starting Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.

“Amounts could even exceed 50 mm in some thunderstorms within a few hours. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and ponding on the roads.”

When thunder roars, go indoors is more than just a catchy rhyme — it is sound advice that could save your life if caught outside before or during a thunderstorm. ⚡https://t.co/yzuUUEeNDl — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) June 5, 2024 Thunderstorm with up to 40 mm of rain expected starting Thursday afternoon in Montreal

For the latest weather updates in Montreal, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.