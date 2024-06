“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Rainfall Warning in Montreal: Up to 70 mm of rain expected tonight through Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal, with between 50 and 70 mm of rain expected tonight through Sunday evening.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas may also be possible.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Please stay safe out there.

🌧️ Rainfall warnings are in effect for southern Quebec. Until Sunday evening, 50 to 70 mm of rain are expected.



👉 Localized water pooling possible



— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) June 22, 2024

