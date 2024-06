On this 80th anniversary of the battle of Normandy, over 50% of Quebecers say they’re unfamiliar with the event.

Quebecers need a lesson on the significance of D-Day

A new study by Léger has assessed Canadians’ perceptions regarding the 80th anniversary commemoration of D-Day.

The study found that Quebecers (49%) were the least likely in Canada to be familiar with the event, which took place 80 years ago today on June 6, 1944.

“D-Day was the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II, marking the start of the liberation of Nazi-occupied Europe, with significant contributions from Canadian forces.”

The National WWII Museum calls the Normandy invasion “one of the great turning points of the 20th-century,” while the Imperial War Museums refers to D-Day as “the largest amphibious invasion in the history of warfare.”

Residents of Saskatchewan and Manitoba (74%) and the Atlantic provinces (72%) were the most likely in Canada to be aware of D-Day. There is also a significant lack of awareness of the day’s significance among women (53%) and among Canadians under the age of 55.

Overall, 63% of Canadians say they are familiar with D-Day and the battle of Normandy.

The Léger web survey was conducted from May 31 to June 2, 2024, with 1,529 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

