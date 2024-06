Currently, French is the only official language of Quebec.

New study finds majority of Quebecers want Quebec to become officially bilingual

According to a study by Léger, a majority of Quebecers want Quebec to become officially bilingual. Currently, French is the only official language of Quebec.

55% of Quebecers believe Quebec should become officially bilingual, while 37% do not.

While just 22% of Canadians in the ROC agree that their own provinces should become officially bilingual, 65% agree that Quebec should do the same.

According to Statistics Canada, the rate of French-English bilingualism in Quebec increased to 46.4% in 2021, the highest rate in history.

The Léger web survey was conducted from June 14 to 16, with 1,536 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

