Montreal Terrassegate: City inspectors chose to use a bazooka to kill a fly

Terrassegate was a series of very bad decisions that reflected poorly on our city and the current administration. City fire inspectors chose to use a bazooka to kill a fly, penalizing hard-working business owners relying on the Grand Prix weekend to recoup some of the losses they’ve suffered over the past few years. A postmortem hopefully prevents this from ever happening again.

The root problem here lies with the way city officials and administrations — not just Mayor Valérie Plante’s — interact with small businesses. (We all remember the noise complaints that plagued Plateau music venues throughout Denis Coderre’s administration — forcing some of them to close permanently.) Enforcing regulations and administering fines is one thing, but humiliating business owners during peak service hours is egotistical and not a good look for Montreal.

Regardless, those claiming Mayor Plante is secretly sabotaging F1 — Canada’s largest sports tourism event that puts our city on the map — because she’s “anti-car” may have inhaled too many exhaust fumes. Go get some fresh air. You sound silly.

For more commentary about Montreal politics and culture, please visit Observations from Montreal.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.