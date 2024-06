Montreal is the latest city to entirely eliminate mandatory parking minimums, and the largest North American city to have done so. The city’s 2050 Urban Planning and Mobility Plan, made public last week, reveals the removal of mandatory minimum parking spots for both residential and commercial buildings citywide, in effect now.

The Valérie Plante administration has been working on abolishing parking minimums in Montreal since 2018, when urban planning experts and housing activists across North America began writing about the issue at length. The global climate and housing crises has moved many municipal governments worldwide to do the same.

Montréal has released its Land Use and Mobility Plan and has just become the largest North American city to eliminate all parking minimums, citywide. pic.twitter.com/V5tlCvvjUw — Guillaume Cloutier (@guicloutier) June 14, 2024 Montreal becomes largest North American city to eliminate mandatory parking minimums

