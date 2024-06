William Eubank’s war film starring Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe is streaming now on Netflix.

Land of Bad is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is William Eubank’s war film Land of Bad, starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe and Luke Hemsworth, among others, which is streaming now in Canada on Netflix.

“When an elite extraction team is ambushed deep in enemy territory, rookie officer Kinney (Hemsworth) is left outnumbered but determined to leave no man behind. With an air strike closing in, Kinney’s only hope hinges on the guidance of Air Force drone pilot Reaper (Crowe), navigating unknowable danger where every move could be their last.”

In second and third place are Godzilla Minus One (Netflix) and Trigger Warning (Netflix).

