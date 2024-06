“If you are in an overheated location, look for a cool place, such as a water fountain with splash pad, a cooling station or an air-conditioned facility like a public building.”

Here’s where to cool down during the heat wave in Montreal

Mayor Valérie Plante has shared a link to a Montreal map indicating where Montrealers can find accessible, public places with air conditioning, water games, swimming pools, beaches and other places to stay cool during the ongoing heat wave.

When temperatures surpass 30, it’s important to stay in a cool place if possible. Otherwise, be sure to monitor yourself and your loved ones for signs of heat illness, stay hydrated (drink water even before you’re thirsty), limit physical activity and protect your skin from the sun.

For more heat wave management tips, please visit this City of Montreal resource page.

Avec la canicule qui se poursuit, voici une carte permettant aux Montréalais•es de trouver: ❄️ les lieux publics climatisés qui sont ouverts;💧 les jeux d'eau; 🏊‍♀️ les piscines; ⛱ les plages; 🌬 ainsi que d'autres endroits où se rafraîchir. 👉 https://t.co/nbuLsxgx0C #polmtl pic.twitter.com/VnlfTvFJNy — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 23, 2020 Here’s where to cool down during the heat wave in Montreal

For the latest weather updates for Montreal and the rest of Canada, please visit the Weather Network website.

This article was originally published on June 23, 2020 and updated on June 4, 2024.

