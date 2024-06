“Regularly drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, to reduce your risk of dehydration.”

Heat wave in effect in Montreal, humidex values up to 38 through Wednesday

After two days of temperatures above 30 degrees Celcius, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about the ongoing heat wave in Montreal. Daytime temperatures will surpass 30 once again on Wednesday, with humidex values up to 38 degrees. Temperatures in the 20s overnight into Thursday are expected to “offer little relief.”

“Everyone can be at risk from heat. Regularly drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, to reduce your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. If you are in an overheated location, look for a cool place, such as the shade of trees, a water fountain with splash pad, a cooling station or an air-conditioned facility like a public building. Never leave people, especially children, or pets in a parked vehicle.”

For a list of places in Montreal to cool off during a heat wave, please click here.

Stay cool Montreal.

