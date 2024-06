Takashi Yamazaki’s epic kaiju film is also #1 on both the global and United States streaming charts.

Godzilla Minus One is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Takashi Yamazaki’s epic kaiju film Godzilla Minus One starring Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe and Yuki Yamada, which is streaming now in Canada on Netflix. Godzilla Minus One is also #1 on both the global and United States streaming charts.

“In postwar Japan, Godzilla brings new devastation to an already scorched landscape. With no military intervention or government help in sight, the survivors must join together in the face of despair and fight back against an unrelenting horror.”

In second and third place are Mad Max: Fury Road (Crave) and Dune (Club illico).

